Priyanka Chopra enjoys beautiful view from her LA home as she ‘swings into 2022’

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of her New Year’s mood as she prepares to welcome the year 2022. Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photo of herself smiling while swinging on Instagram. Her gorgeous view from her Los Angeles home is also visible in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra wore a purple slip dress with matching shoes, loose hair, and sunglasses in the photo. She can be seen enjoying some swing time in her home's backyard space.

Take a look at the photo here-

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Ready to swing into 2022 (peace emoji)." Priyanka, wearing tinted sunglasses, smiles ear to ear in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra is presently starring as grown-up Sati in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, which was released recently. It also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, and Jessica Henwick.

Priyanka also has many projects in the works, including Jim Strouse's ‘Text For You’ and Joe and Anthony Russo's drama series ‘Citadel’. She will also star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Jee Le Zara’.