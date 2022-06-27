Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with husband Nick Jonas from their beach vacation

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas/Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra dropped an adorable photo dump of her beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas on her social media account. The star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis".

In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen glowing with love, spending quality time with each other and enjoying to their fullest the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As soon as she shared the pictures, Bollywood celebs and fans swamped the comment section and wrote sweet comments. "You're very cute," a user wrote. Actor Ranveer Singh commented with a heart emoji. A user wrote, "you're so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow".

Recently actor and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage. Priyanka shared a look at her of her homeware products, on aurated for the modern home.

Earlier, on the occasion of Father's day, Priyanka Chopra had shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning with Nick in customised shoes. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Nick standing with his back to the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine-coloured dress. Malti Marie was in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, and Nick's shoes have 'MM's Dad' written on them. However, their faces were not visible in the picture. The actress posted it and wrote: "Happy 1st Father's Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy. what an amazing day to come back home. I love you.. here's to many more."

Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series Citadel which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.