Priyanka Chopra drops photos with her 'birthday squad', pens thankful note

The birthday photos feature Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s mother and the Jonas family along with her friends.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her 40th birthday with her friends and family. This birthday was special as it was actress's first birthday with her daughter. On Friday, the actress dropped a series of photos from the celebration.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka Chopra penned a long heartfelt note. She wrote, “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).

She added, “The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

“I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed,” she concluded.

The photos feature Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra’s mother and the Jonas family along with her friends.

Recently, Nick and Priyanka made their first combined investment in fashionable skin wear. Priyanka appeared to be cuddling up to Nick while posing for the photo. They both wore matching red, navy blue, and white clothes. Fans are going gaga over how amazing they look.

READ: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas burn the internet with latest photoshoot, fans call them 'power couple'

Reacting to the photo, many people called the duo, ‘power couple.’ One wrote, : And i thought the previous pic was hot but this one takes the cake. Honestly the best shoot they had together. Vogue one will always have my heart for capturing their love for the first time but these pics capture the hotness and sexiness. They could not look more perfect together, that too as first-time parents.” Another wrote, “They never take a bad picture. Love them.”

Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a 'dad'. Taking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

 

