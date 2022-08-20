Priyanka Chopra shares daughter Malti Marie's adorable photo with her grandmother

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Even after moving to Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra remains a passionate supporter of Indian culture. Not only is the performer strongly rooted in her Indian heritage, but she also instils similar principles in her daughter. Priyanka posted a picture of the infant wearing anklets and bangles on her Instagram Stories, just like children in India.

Malti is seen being held in the arms of Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur as they relax in the backyard of her residence in Los Angeles. The infant girl is dressed in a white dress and coordinating headpiece. On behalf of Malti, Priyanka captioned the image, "Love you choti nani."

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick Jonas in January of this year via surrogate. After more than a hundred days in the NICU, she was discharged. To take care of the child, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra frequently visits the actor.

A few days ago, taking to Instagram Story, the Dostana star dropped a string of images of Malti. In the first picture, the little one is seen lying on her stomach with a book kept in front of her. "Sundays are for reading," the doting mommy Priyanka captioned the post.

The other image features baby Malti sleeping on a mattress with three dogs sitting by her side. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday."

Priyanka hasn’t yet revealed Malti’s face. She has been sharing her pictures by hiding the baby’s face with emojis. Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.