Priyanka Chopra drops adorable photos with her 'forever Valentines' Nick Jonas and Malti Marie, see viral post

Take a look inside the Valentine's Day celebrations of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra gave us a sneak peek of her Valentine's Day celebrations with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas as she took to her Instagram and shared the photos with them. Sharing the pictures on Wednesday, February 15 morning (as per Indian time), she wrote, "My forever valentines (red heart emoji) Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones".

In the first photo, Priyanka and Nick hug each other tightly and look adorable together as they pose for the camera. In the second picture, the actress is seen holding her daughter Malti in her arms in front of a lake filled with ducks. The mother-daughter duo is twinning in blue in the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was only recently when Priyanka revealed her daughter's face for the first time on social media when she attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were presented with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all set to be seen on the big screen again in the Hollywood romantic comedy drama Love Again. The film's trailer was unveiled by the actress on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Tuesday, February 14. It shows Priyanka as Mira Ray dealing with the loss of her fiancé. In an attempt to cope with her loss, Mira sends a series of romantic texts to her fiancé's old cell phone number, not realizing that the number has been reassigned to a journalist Rob Burns, played by Sam Heughan.

Written and directed by James C. Strouse, the movie is an official English remake of the 2016 German romantic drama SMS für Dich (Text For You), which itself is based on the 2009 novel of the same name. Love Again will release in cinemas on May 12, 2023.

