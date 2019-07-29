Priyanka Chopra dines with Nick Jonas and pet Diana; opts for a sheer Sabyasachi attire

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are back in New York City after a short vacation in Miami. Nick has jumped back to work and was snapped with Jonas Brothers - Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas shooting for an upcoming music video. The trio was joined by PeeCee, who later on with Nick and her pet canine Diana Chopra headed for dinner in NYC. It was a cute sight to see Priyanka and her pet getting reunited after a long time.

In the photos, Priyanka, Nick and Diana were seen while making their way out of the restaurant. PeeCee looked hot AF in a black polka dot sheer maxi dress with a matching long shrug. She paired it up with a black bikini and black flats. While Nick wore a blue leopard printed shirt and blue high-waisted pants. The official Instagram page of Diana posted the photo and wrote, "Hey mommy, look there’s puparazzi! @priyankachopra @nickjonas".

Meanwhile, post celebrating her birthday in Miami, Priyanka thanked her fans by writing on her Instagram story, "Hi everyone! Thank you so much for all the wonderful birthday messages and wishes... You have made my day extremely special. Sorry, I haven't responded earlier, was taking a bit of a break from technology... But now I'm back and I just want to say THANK YOU ALL SOOOOO MUCH| I hope everyone feels as loved as I do."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in The Sky Is Pink which is releasing on October 11, 2019.