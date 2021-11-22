Priyanka Chopra deletes last name of husband Nick Jonas from Instagram profile

India's global superstar Priyanka Chopra has thrown the social media rumourmill open after removing the last name of husband Nick Jonas from her Instagram profile. The actor went by Priyanka Chopra Jonas after having married Nick Jonas in December 2018.

The celebrity couple has been a fan-favourite ever since the two started dating and shared loving social media messages with each other. However, fans have now been left stunned after PC decided to remove both the last names Chopra and Jonas from her Instagram profile name.

The bio of her official handle @priyankachopra now only displays her first name Priyanka. On Twitter too her name is now change to Priyanka in bold letters.

No has been no official comment from Priyanka Chopra or her team yet but speculation is rife with many wondering if all is well with the celebrity couple. Fans of the couple called ‘Nickyanka’ have been visibly worried on social media.

Priyanka Chopra got hitches to international singer Nick Jonas in a grand destination wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The two held two wedding ceremonies – one as per Hindu rituals and the other as per Christian norms. After her wedding, Priyanka had added Nick’s last name to her name and went by Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her social media handles.

While speculation is right whether all is well with the couple, it is to be noted that they recently bought a new house and also celebrated Diwali together in it. Priyanka had shared photos from her and Nick Jonas’ Diwali in the new house.

With Priyanka’s subtle social media move, fans and the industry now await with bated breadth if all is well with the celebrity couple.