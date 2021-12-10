Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, other B-town celebs wish newlyweds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

B-town wishes Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Wishes for the newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started pouring in on Thursday as soon as the star couple posted pictures from their marriage ceremony on their Instagram accounts.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories, shared the wedding pictures and wrote, "Congratulations to the both of you! Wishing you a lifetime of beautiful days and happy moments" with two kissing emojis. She also added the hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadiHai below her wishes.





Deepika Padukone made a comment below Katrina Kaif's pictures and wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!" with a red heart emoji.







Alia Bhatt shared the couple's photos on her Instagram Stories and along with it wrote, "Congratulations you two beautiful souls." She also added, "Happy Tears!" below the picture.







Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Vicky-Katrina's wedding picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The power of love. Congratulations you two." with red hearts emoji.







Posting a picture of the bride and groom, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations @Katrina and @vickykaushal09!! You guys look beautiful. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and love!"





Karan Johar added a separate post wishing the couple that read, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple! @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 ! Wish you both decades of abundant joy and eternal happiness…. All my love and best energies coming your way…" with multiple red hearts emoji.







Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the couple who had reportedly attended the much-hyped wedding, added separate posts on their Instagram accounts. While Neha Dhupia penned, "Pure magic... My dearest katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart... here's raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts.... here's to love, laughter and happily ever after", whereas her husband Angad Bedi captioned his post as, "Waheguru @vickykaushal09 mere yaar tere sadke!!! katrinakaif most stunning bride ever!!!!!!"















The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with `Mehendi`, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. As per the close sources, the couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.