Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, other B-town celebs wish newlyweds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared intimate pictures from their wedding ceremony on their Instagram accounts on Thursday 9 December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2021, 12:30 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, other B-town celebs wish newlyweds Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif
B-town wishes Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Wishes for the newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif started pouring in on Thursday as soon as the star couple posted pictures from their marriage ceremony on their Instagram accounts. 

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories, shared the wedding pictures and wrote, "Congratulations to the both of you! Wishing you a lifetime of beautiful days and happy moments" with two kissing emojis. She also added the hashtag #MereYaarKiShaadiHai below her wishes. 

PeeCee

Deepika Padukone made a comment below Katrina Kaif's pictures and wrote, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!" with a red heart emoji.


Alia Bhatt shared the couple's photos on her Instagram Stories and along with it wrote, "Congratulations you two beautiful souls." She also added, "Happy Tears!" below the picture. 


 

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Vicky-Katrina's wedding picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "The power of love. Congratulations you two." with red hearts emoji.


 

Posting a picture of the bride and groom, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Congratulations @Katrina and @vickykaushal09!! You guys look beautiful. Wish you both a lifetime of happiness and love!"

Karan Johar added a separate post wishing the couple that read, "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple! @katrinakaif and @vickykaushal09 ! Wish you both decades of abundant joy and eternal happiness…. All my love and best energies coming your way…" with multiple red hearts emoji.


Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, the couple who had reportedly attended the much-hyped wedding, added separate posts on their Instagram accounts. While Neha Dhupia penned, "Pure magic... My dearest katrina and Vicky I love you with all my heart... here's raising a toast to the most gorgeous couple I know with the kindest hearts.... here's to love, laughter and happily ever after", whereas her husband Angad Bedi captioned his post as, "Waheguru @vickykaushal09 mere yaar tere sadke!!! katrinakaif most stunning bride ever!!!!!!"

Neha-Dhupia


Angad



The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with `Mehendi`, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8. As per the close sources, the couple took the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends. Vicky and Katrina will reportedly host a reception in Mumbai for their Bollywood friends.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.