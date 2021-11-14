Headlines

Priyanka Chopra dances to viral Punjabi song ‘Mundia To Bach Ke’ at Lilly Singh’s party – WATCH

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dancing her heart out with her friends and putting her best foot forward.

In Los Angeles, Priyanka Chopra and other celebs visited YouTuber Lilly Singh's Diwali celebration. Inside photographs showed Priyanka performing Bollywood dance moves, Lilly dancing to Punjabi music, and others doing bhangra to the beat of dhol. A new video of Priyanka Chopra dancing at the party to the song "Mundian To Bach Ke" has gone viral.

In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen dancing her heart out with her friends and putting her best foot forward.

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi  (@jerryxmimi)

Taking to Instagram, Lilly dropped a bunch of pictures from the bash on Sunday and wrote, "Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi squad. Honoured to be surrounded by such incredible people. And then get lit with them. And then wild out with them. And then have senti talks with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make this an annual thing."

The first photo showed Priyanka posing with Lilly, who was holding Scarbro, Lilly's dog. Lilly donned a sherwani-style jacket with pants, while Priyanka wore a Sabyasachi modern Indian attire with shades and silver jewellery. More photos of the two dancing to the music were shared.

Priyanka had previously invited Lilly to her Diwali party at her Los Angeles home. The guests arrived dressed in traditional Indian attire. The celebration was also attended by John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

