Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra confirms baby girl, says THIS

Two days ago, power-couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas become parents through surrogacy, and they shared the news on social media. However, the couple didn't spill more details and reportedly, it's said that they have been blessed with a baby girl. Now, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra confirmed that she's has become an aunt of Baby girl.

As per the reports of India Today, Meera expressed her happiness and said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl." Meera further added, "She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her."

On Saturday, the couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share the good news with their fans and followers. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka and Nick posted.

Since yesterday several members from the film fraternity have congratulated the power couple, and are elated with the news. Katrina Kaif commented on Priyanka's post and said, "Congratsssssssssss." Hollywood actor Kal Penn shared his excitement for being an uncle and said, "congratulations! Kalpen uncle is ready to babysit!." Nick's brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Actress Mini Mathur said, "Congratulations @priyankachopra & nick.. this is amazing news."

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.