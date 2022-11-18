Priyanka Chopra claims 'we give too much credit to actors, they do nothing'

Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After three long years, Priyanka Chopra flew back to India earlier this month to introduce her range of haircare products. The actress talked about what it's like to work with the most well-known person in the world during an interview here. She also said that although actors "do nothing," we give them too much credit.

Talking to Janice Sequeira, she said, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing."

She added, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?"

She also said, “Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role."

The actress most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, a film starring Keanu Reeves. She has a compelling selection of movies and TV shows. The actress's upcoming film opposite Sam Heughan is Love Again. The web series Citadel is another project in development for the actress. The movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood.

