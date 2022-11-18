Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Priyanka Chopra claims 'we give too much credit to actors, they do nothing'

After three long years, Priyanka Chopra flew back to India earlier this month to introduce her range of haircare products.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra claims 'we give too much credit to actors, they do nothing'
Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

After three long years, Priyanka Chopra flew back to India earlier this month to introduce her range of haircare products. The actress talked about what it's like to work with the most well-known person in the world during an interview here. She also said that although actors "do nothing," we give them too much credit.  

Talking to Janice Sequeira, she said, “This doesn’t have to do with just working with the best in the business in the States. Even when I was working in Bollywood, working with the best filmmakers taught me how to be the best actor. We give too much credit to actors; actors do nothing by the way. We really don’t. I’ve always said this. Actors do nothing." 

She added, “We say out somebody else’s words, we are working on a script that is written by someone else, we are lip-syncing and singing songs that are in someone else’s voice. We’re dancing steps that are choreographed by somebody else. We are doing marketing, where questions are asked by somebody else. We are dressed by somebody, hair and makeup are done by somebody. So what am I doing?" 

She also said, “Those 30 seconds of a scene, is where I come in. And then when I talk about the movie etc. So I have a very limited role." 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra sets fashion bar high at Mumbai event, fans call her 'Queen of India'

The actress most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, a film starring Keanu Reeves. She has a compelling selection of movies and TV shows. The actress's upcoming film opposite Sam Heughan is Love Again. The web series Citadel is another project in development for the actress. The movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood. 

Priyanka has a number of projects planned and was most recently seen in The Matrix 4. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.