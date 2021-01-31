Headlines

Priyanka Chopra chills in pool donning a red bikini ahead of the launch of her haircare line 'Anamoly'

Priyanka Chopra is still riding high on the success of 'The White Tiger' on Netflix and also recently crossed the 60 million mark on Instagram.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 09:46 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon who leads a hectic life, but, now and then, 'The White Tiger' actress does take out time to relax and unwind. On Saturday, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to give fans a glimpse into her relaxed day. Priyanka shared a photo dressed in a red bikini top, chilling in the pool. 

Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Doing Saturday right. Happy Saturday." Priyanka shared another photo and wrote, "have a nice weekend," flashing a 'V' sign.

Priyanka has much to celebrate currently. The actress is still riding high on the success of 'The White Tiger' on Netflix and also recently crossed the 60 million mark on Instagram. In addition to this, Priyanka is also launching her haircare line, 'Anomaly', which is completely vegan, eco-friendly, and super affordable. it is launching in the US on January 31, 2021.

Speaking about her recent film 'The White Tiger', the film has garnered praise from Grammy-winning singer Cardi B to Bollywood sensation Hrithik Roshan. Appearing on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Priyanka mentioned how her husband, singer Nick Jonas was so impressed with her performance that he said how she could become 'the first Jonas to win an Oscar'.

Priyanka, also had to chase the makers to be a part of the film co-starring Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. Priyanka said, "I’m really looking for a trajectory where I have the ability to play various characters and genres and not be bogged down or put into a box or a stereotype of what I can do. That was my career in India. I've played various different characters, and I've played a lot of immersive parts."

