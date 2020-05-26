Priyanka Chopra celebrates two years of being together with Nick Jonas, shares their first pic together

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been self-isolating with her rockstar husband Nick Jonas in their Los Angeles home for the past two months. Today the actress shared with the world the first picture they took together that shows Nick and PeeCee oozing uber swag as they pose wearing similar caps at their first date. While Priyanka looks gorgeous in a knotted dress, Nick is seen donning a hoodie.

To celebrate two years of being together, Priyanka took to her social media account and wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..."

Priyanka is making the most of the lockdown owing to the coronavirus and has been keeping herself busy. However, taking a break, on Sunday, the actress gave her fans a glimpse of expectations and reality. In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen wearing a pink monokini, looking ultra-glamorous while, in the other, she can be seen in a white lace skirt and blouse, with her face covered with a white cloth as she snoozes on a couch.

The actress has been consistent with her posts when it comes to throwback pictures or videos as she also recently shared a clip of her song Tinka Tinka from her 2005 film, Karam. She wrote, "Tinka Tinka’ is a song from one of my earlier films ‘Karam’ (Deed). It released in 2005. For those who might not know, Hindi films use playback singers for most actors and I’ve had the fortune to have some amazing singers lend their voice to my films over the years. But when this song was released, most thought it was me...But it was the voice of one of my favorite singers @alishachinaiofficial... she complimented my tone so well. Thank you Alisha."