Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of daughter Malti on mother Madhu Chopra's birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her mother Dr Madhu Chopra's 62nd birthday with her 5-month baby Malti Marie, and the actress shared the special moment on her Instagram. Priyanka posted an image where she is posing with Madhu, and the latter is holding the little bunch of joy, Malti in her arms.

Priyanka captioned the post with a heartfelt message that says, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra."



Here's the post

In April, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband revealed the name of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a fresh report, their child was delivered on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego.

According to a TMZ report, the child's name is Malti Marie. Malti was born shortly after 8 p.m., according to the birth certificate, as per the article. Malti is a Sanskrit word that translates to small fragrant flowerm or moonlight. Marie is derived from the Latin stella maris, which means sea star. It also has a biblical name, as it is the French translation of Mary, Jesus' mother.

On January 22, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced the news on Instagram. Their posts read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in international projects like the film It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.