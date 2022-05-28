Priyanka Chopra celebrates her late grandmother's birthday with heartfelt message

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra remembers her late maternal grandmother (Nani) on her birthday on her Instagram. The Mary Kom actress shared an image on her social media, in which her Nani was busy reading an article about her.

Priyanka made her followers emotional by posting the image with the caption that says, "Happy birthday Nani. Miss you always (heart emoji)."

Here is the image

Priyanka's maternal grandmother, Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, died in June 2016, and earlier she has shared posts about her Nani. Earlier in 2016, Priyanka shared the news of her Nani's demise with a statement that says, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, our beloved mother and grandmother, freedom fighter, social activist, MLA, amongst other things. She was an amazing woman who lived a full life, filled with purpose and love. She left us in her sleep, surrounded by her family and loved ones," Priyanka said.

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her first Mother's Day, and Nick Jonas opened up on his experience of becoming a 'dad' and how he celebrated Priyanka's first Mother's Day. Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a 'dad'. Taking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their child Malti through surrogacy, to which Priyanka later shared a note on Instagram with a picture of the family. A part of her post read, "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in series Citadel, and in Bollywood, she will star opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.