Priyanka Chopra celebrates four years of marriage with Nick Jonas, says 'find yourself a guy...'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and the former shared her happiness of 'being loved' on her social media. Celebrating four years of togetherness, Priyanka dropped a throwback photo on her Instagram in which she and Nick were having a ball.

Captioning their bond, Chopra shared a useful tip for the girls. While posting the photo, Chopra wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you’re loved. Happy anniversary babe."

Here's the post

Soon after the upload, several of her colleagues congratulated her. Bipasha Basu wrote, "Yasss...Happy anniversary." Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Anniversary." Ami Patel stated, "Happpy Anniversary you beautiful people." Rituparna Sengupta added, "Happy Anniversary."

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018. They are blessed with a daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcome the baby girl via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.

In a recent interview, Chopra addressed one of the conspiracy theories, popularised by her naysayers that claims Chopra is a 'satanic worshipper.' In a recent conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the host asked her to react to the infamous theory he came across while researching about her. Priyanka called it 'horrible' and laughed out loud. She further added, "Shiv ji (Lord Shiva) will be very upset with me." So, Chopra slayed the rumours in style and clarified that she's a Shiva devotee.

The actress most recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, a film starring Keanu Reeves. She has a compelling selection of movies and TV shows. The actress's upcoming film opposite Sam Heughan is Love Again. The web series Citadel is another project in development for the actress. The movie Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, will also mark Priyanka Chopra's return to Bollywood.