Priyanka Chopra celebrates 40th birthday with daughter Malti Marie, unseen photo from bash goes viral

Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday in a lavish way, and she has another reason to do so- Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This is the actress's first birthday with her daughter, and the actress has cherished every moment of the celebration. In a series of new photos shared by Chopra's friend Tamanna Dutt, we get a glimpse of the lavish birthday bash of PC, and a closer look at Malti.

Dutt shared a carousel post in which she's posing with the birthday girl and Malti. However, Tamanna edited Malti's face with a heart emoji. In another photo, Chopra is posing with her friend and her son. Tamanna shared this post with a caption that says, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots. 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# goddaughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas."

Here's the post

Priyanka replied to Dutt's post by saying, "(smiley emoji) So glad u came babe." A few weeks ago, The Quantico star shared an image where she's posing with Malti, her best friend and the latter's baby. Priyanka called out the 22 years of their friendship, and loved the fact that they have come this far, and turned into mothers. Chopra posted the image with a caption that says, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily." While uploading the moment, Priyanka added a heart emoji to the picture, covering Malti's face.

Later, Priyanka, her husband Nick, and Malti went on a special brunch with her friend Tamana Dutt. Dutt's husband shared a video from their dining, where Priyanka is waving with Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the series Citadel.