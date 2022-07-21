Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 40th birthday with daughter Malti Marie, unseen photo from bash goes viral

In a series of new photos from Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash, we get to see a closer look at the actress's adorable daughter Malti Marie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 40th birthday with daughter Malti Marie, unseen photo from bash goes viral
Priyanka Chopra with Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 40th birthday in a lavish way, and she has another reason to do so- Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. This is the actress's first birthday with her daughter, and the actress has cherished every moment of the celebration. In a series of new photos shared by Chopra's friend Tamanna Dutt, we get a glimpse of the lavish birthday bash of PC, and a closer look at Malti. 

Dutt shared a carousel post in which she's posing with the birthday girl and Malti. However, Tamanna edited Malti's face with a heart emoji. In another photo, Chopra is posing with her friend and her son. Tamanna shared this post with a caption that says, "Happy birthday to our golden girl with a heart of gold. Celebrating your birthday as single girls earlier and now celebrating your day with your beautiful family is so amazing. Love you lots. 22 years and counting #best friends# sisters# goddaughterMM #friends like family Thanks for spoiling us as always @nickjonas." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tamanna Dutt (@tam2cul)

Priyanka replied to Dutt's post by saying, "(smiley emoji) So glad u came babe." A few weeks ago, The Quantico star shared an image where she's posing with Malti, her best friend and the latter's baby. Priyanka called out the 22 years of their friendship, and loved the fact that they have come this far, and turned into mothers. Chopra posted the image with a caption that says, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily." While uploading the moment, Priyanka added a heart emoji to the picture, covering Malti's face. 

READ: Priyanka Chopra steps out with daughter Malti, their adorable photo wins internet

Later, Priyanka, her husband Nick, and Malti went on a special brunch with her friend Tamana Dutt. Dutt's husband shared a video from their dining, where Priyanka is waving with Jonas. On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in the series Citadel. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 397 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 21
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.