Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas an 'incredible man' as she shares glimpses from his 30th birthday celebration

Singer Nick Jonas and international icon Priyanka Chopra do not shy away from public displays of affection, especially when it comes to expressing their love for each other on social media. On Sunday, Nick shared a video on his social media and called Priyanka "a treasure" for making him feel so loved.

Taking to Instagram, Nick dropped a reel video in which he captioned, "Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much. #letsgetit."

The reel video included pictures from Nick's 30th birthday celebration in which he could be seen enjoying a game of golf with his friends and family members and he also added some pictures from his birthday party.

The same reel was shared by Priyanka with the caption, "Happiest birthday my love. May you always have joy in your life and a smile on your face. I love you @nickjonas. This was a weekend that made my heart so full. It started with wanting to celebrate my husbands 30th but ended up being so much more. All for NJ’s friends and family filled the room with so much love and joy. @scottsdalenational you are our home away from home. I cannot thank you all enough for helping me pull off the perfect celebration of an incredible man. Bob and Renee your grace is obvious with how your team looks after us. Keisha, Shaun, chef Mel Kristin, Jamie, Matias, Zach, Tom, Reggie, chris, Jim, and everyone else! You rock!"

On September 16, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Nick's 30th birthday. The singer turned a year older on Friday. The couple did not give any clues or hints about where they were going so fans on social media are quite curious to get more details about the couple's special vacation.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel.

Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around the end of this year and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.