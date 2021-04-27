Priyanka Chopra calls COVID-19 situation in India 'critical' as she appeals to the US for more vaccines

Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter handle to reach out to US President Joe Biden, and other US government officials to help India in its fight against COVID-19.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, while Priyanka thanked the US for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, she appealed to the government officials to 'share vaccines' with India, mentioning that the situation in the country was 'critical'.

Highlighting that the US ordered about 550 million more than needed, she wrote in her tweet, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical."

"Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive (sic)," she questioned.

Take a look at Priyanka's tweet here:

My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive April 26, 2021

As soon as Priyanka put out the tweet, she faced some backlash with Twitterati taking to the comments section to mention that her tweet had come a tad bit late and that she shouldn't have waited for a 'campaign' to speak for fellow countrymen.

"This tweet was required at least 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen," a Twitter user wrote.

"U woke up late PC," commented another. "Morning Priyanka!! Little too late don't you think?" wrote another.

This tweet was required Atleast 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen. — PRABHAKAR PANDEY (@Prabhakar_24) April 26, 2021

U woke up late PC!!! — Dr Rajendrasinh Jadeja (@Rajendrasinh001) April 26, 2021

However, Priyanka's fans quickly came to her rescue. Some even applauded her for speaking up on the situation and thanked her for her efforts.

"So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently," commented a Twitt user.

"Kudos to @priyankachopra for speaking out no mincing of words ! More power to you !" wrote another.

thank you priyanka for urging the govt officials to do what is right and help india which is very critical in this global crisis — (@savageslayerr) April 26, 2021

So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently — Shahz (@shahzofficiall) April 26, 2021

Earlier, Priyanka had been sharing verified COVID-19 resources on her Instagram Stories in an effort to citizens in India.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Citadel, helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for OTT.