Trending#

lockdown

COVID-19 vaccine

Assembly Elections

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood


Priyanka Chopra calls COVID-19 situation in India 'critical' as she appeals to the US for more vaccines

Earlier, Priyanka had been sharing verified COVID-19 resources on her Instagram Stories in an effort to citizens in India.


Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra | File photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Mugdha Kapoor

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Apr 27, 2021, 01:21 PM IST

Global icon and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Twitter handle to reach out to US President Joe Biden, and other US government officials to help India in its fight against COVID-19. 

Taking to the micro-blogging site, while Priyanka thanked the US for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, she appealed to the government officials to 'share vaccines' with India, mentioning that the situation in the country was 'critical'. 

Highlighting that the US ordered about 550 million more than needed, she wrote in her tweet, "My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical."

"Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive (sic)," she questioned.

Take a look at Priyanka's tweet here:

As soon as Priyanka put out the tweet, she faced some backlash with Twitterati taking to the comments section to mention that her tweet had come a tad bit late and that she shouldn't have waited for a 'campaign' to speak for fellow countrymen. 

"This tweet was required at least 2 weeks back. You shouldn’t have waited for #VaxLive campaign to tweet for your fellow countrymen," a Twitter user wrote. 

"U woke up late PC," commented another. "Morning Priyanka!! Little too late don't you think?" wrote another. 

However, Priyanka's fans quickly came to her rescue. Some even applauded her for speaking up on the situation and thanked her for her efforts.

"So proud of you Queen for having the guts to talk about such important issue we are facing currently," commented a Twitt user. 

"Kudos to @priyankachopra for speaking out no mincing of words ! More power to you !" wrote another. 

Earlier, Priyanka had been sharing verified COVID-19 resources on her Instagram Stories in an effort to citizens in India. 

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'Citadel, helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, and the spy thriller series, co-starring Richard Madden, is billed as an ambitious global event for OTT.