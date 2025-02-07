Social media is flooded with videos showing Priyanka enjoying herself while dancing with Nick Jonas, Neelam, and other family members.

Priyanka Chopra had a blast at her brother Siddharth Chopra’s sangeet celebration with his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya on Thursday evening.

Social media is flooded with videos showing Priyanka enjoying herself while dancing with Nick Jonas, Neelam, and other family members. In one video, Nick was also seen singing, adding more fun to the event.

In one of the videos, Priyanka was seen dancing to a mix of songs, including Darling from her 2011 film 7 Khoon Maaf, the title track from Shahid Kapoor's 2004 film Dil Maange More, Dhan Te Nan from her and Shahid's 2009 film Kaminey, and Balle Balle from the 2004 movie Bride and Prejudice.

Priyanka also danced while Nick sang several songs, including Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife). Nick and his father, Kevin Jonas, performed the Jonas Brothers’ song When You Look Me In The Eyes. In many videos, Priyanka, Neelam, and Siddharth Chopra were seen dancing together on stage. Several other family members also performed during the event, making it a lively and memorable celebration.

For the event, Priyanka chose a beautiful blue lehenga, pairing it with a diamond necklace, bracelet, and rings. Nick looked dashing in a blue sherwani and pants. Siddharth also wore a blue sherwani, while Neelam dazzled in a silver lehenga. The couple and their families were all dressed in stunning outfits, adding to the festive atmosphere.

During the mehendi celebration, Priyanka exuded elegance in an ivory dress featuring a sleeveless corset-style choli paired with a lehenga skirt. The outfit, adorned with intricate multicoloured embroidery, combined tradition with a fresh, modern appeal. Priyanka's makeup was natural, with a dewy finish, and her soft, wavy curls cascaded down her shoulders, completing the ethereal look.

To elevate her style, she accessorized with a stunning diamond and pink pear-drop necklace, matching earrings, rings, and a bracelet. Priyanka was accompanied by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, both of whom looked equally stunning. Kevin Jonas wore a traditional sherwani, while Denise looked radiant in a coral-coloured saree.

Her hairstyle, adorned with white flowers, added a charming touch to her graceful appearance. Priyanka's brother, Siddharth Chopra, was also seen at the event in a classic sherwani.