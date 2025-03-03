Priyanka Chopra surprised her mother by inviting John Abraham, her long-time crush, to her birthday party, six days after her father Ashok Chopra's death.

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, recalled a heartwarming incident where Priyanka insisted on celebrating her 60th birthday, just six days after her father Ashok Chopra's passing. Despite some relatives judging them, the global star wanted to honour her father's memory and bring a smile back to her mother's face. But the real surprise was John Abraham, here's what happened.

Madhu revealed that her husband passed away on June 10 and just six days after was her birthday on June 16. “I was turning 60 and they had planned a big party for me. The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, ‘That’s what dad would have wanted,” she said in an interview with Lehren Retro.

When Priyanka Chopra wrapped John Abraham gift for mother's birthday party

According to Madhu, Priyanka surprised her by inviting John Abraham, her long-time crush, to her birthday party, making the day even more unforgettable. She recalled how Priyanka arranged for John Abraham to arrive at midnight, wrapped like a birthday gift as she wanted her to have a special moment, and despite the family's grief. “But the rest of the family sat there gloomily, saying, ‘Look at her! She’s dancing! Does she not grieve for her husband?’ Meanwhile, I was thinking, ‘My daughter arranged all this; my kids put in so much effort. They’re all suffering and grieving, but this is how she is honouring her dad.’ Priyanka even said, ‘I am honouring his wish and you better fall in line with it.’ That’s the person she is.” she added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s father Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013 after a courageous fight against cancer, leaving an indelible mark on her life. As a heartfelt tribute, Priyanka has a tattoo on her right hand that reads "Daddy's lil girl" in her father's own handwriting.