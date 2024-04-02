Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has dropped photos of his roka ceremony with actress Neelam Upadhyaya.
The actress extended warm wishes to the couple as she shared Neelam's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)."
Neelam Upadhyaya has worked in Tamil and Telugu films.