Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has dropped photos of his roka ceremony with actress Neelam Upadhyaya.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya

The actress extended warm wishes to the couple as she shared Neelam's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)."

Neelam Upadhyaya has worked in Tamil and Telugu films.