Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

'Spoilt forever': Parineeti Chopra shares BTS memories with Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh from Amar Singh Chamkila

NASA set to launch three rockets into solar eclipse on April 8; here’s why

Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Rohan Sippy collaborate for exciting secret project; details to be out on...

Watch: Ajay Devgn greets fans gathered outside his bungalow with folded hands on 55th birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Watch: Ajay Devgn greets fans gathered outside his bungalow with folded hands on 55th birthday

Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Indian cities with largest metro rail network

Batters with most powerplay runs in IPL

Steps to check if you are on voter list

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Boney Kapoor says Sridevi-Anil Kapoor's Judaai was predicted flop: 'Bhabhi ke saath..' | Exclusive

Rajat Kapoor credits Lootere writers for not making show's Somali pirates stereotypical: 'Each has a graph' | Exclusive

Before Maidaan, this film clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; made in just Rs 10 crore, was rejected by 10 stars

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra drops roka pics with Neelam Upadhyaya, actress wishes couple: 'They did it'

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has dropped photos of his roka ceremony with actress Neelam Upadhyaya. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

article-main
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra has dropped photos of his roka ceremony with actress Neelam Upadhyaya. 

The actress extended warm wishes to the couple as she shared Neelam's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings (red heart emoji). #rokafied (two heart emoji)."

Neelam Upadhyaya has worked in Tamil and Telugu films.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Navya Naveli Nanda doesn't want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her podcast with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan: 'If we...'

    Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

    Meet 22-year-old actress, who is more popular than Kareena, Janhvi, Kajol, flies in private jet worth crores

    Ghaziabad Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

    Before Maidaan, this film clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; made in just Rs 10 crore, was rejected by 10 stars

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

    Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

    Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

    Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE
    Advertisement