Priyanka Chopra blushes as husband Nick Jonas kisses her on cheek in their adorable Christmas photo

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas spent Christmas with their three pets at their Los Angeles home. They both travel a lot for work, but they were able to spend the holidays with their families.

Sharing a glimpse of the celebration at home and wishing their fans, Nick wrote on Instagram, "Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."

In the photo, Priyanka is dressed in green and sits on Nick's knee as he kisses her on the cheek. While she is holding Diana, their other two dogs, Gino and Panda, join them in posing for photos.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming science-fiction film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. The Matrix franchise continues after eighteen years with this film. 'The Matrix' (1999), 'The Matrix Reloaded' (2003) and 'The Matrix Revolutions' (2003 are the earlier three films in the series.

Priyanka portrays the character of Sita in ‘Matrix 4’. Speaking to the Emmy nominated television host Rasha Goel for the film's promotions, Priyanka remembered her roots and said that she never feels like she is away from home. She said, "You can take me out of India but you can't take India out of me. My culture or me being who I am just sort of goes with me in a bubble wherever I'm. So I never feel like I'm away from home at all. My home is always with me, my mandir is always with me, my mom is always with me, my achaar is always with me. So you know I'm good. I don't ever feel that way."