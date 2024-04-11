Twitter
Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop was delayed for 10 years, actress didn't promote film, couldn't even earn Rs 1 crore

Priyanka Chopra, Govinda-starrer Deewana Main Deewana was originally slated for 2003, but the movie was delayed for 10 years, and it finally got released in 2013.

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 07:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Priyanka Chopra in Deewana Main Deewana (Image source: Screengrab)
Priyanka Chopra Jones is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. After conquering the country with her performances in blockbusters Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Don, and Fashion, the Desi girl even impressed the West by successfully headlining Quantico, and other series, including Citadel. However, in her filmography of 21 years, the actress has a fair share of failures. However, nothing can top Deewana Main Deewana. 

Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop is a 10-year delayed film

Released in 2013, the romantic drama, Deewana Main Deewana starred Priyanka opposite Govinda. The film was directed and produced by K. C. Bokadia and was originally slated for a 2003 release. During the making of this film, Priyanka was in her 20s, and it is very much visible in the movie. Due to several delays, the film was finally released on February 1, 2013, with negative reviews and dismal box office performance. Even Priyanka didn't promote this film and kept herself disassociated from the project. 

The title changes of Deewana Main Deewana

The film was originally titled Ek Haseena Ek Deewana, then it was changed to Pyar Jhukta Nahin. Finally, the producer decided on a new and kept Deewana Main Deewana as their final title. 

Deewana Main Deewana is based on? 

The film is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Priyamudan (1998) starring Vijay, written and directed by Vincent Selva. The original film was a blockbuster hit, running for more than 100 days in theatres. 

Why Deewana Main Deewana is Priyanka Chopra's biggest flop? 

Deewana Main Deewana was opened to highly negative reviews, and the film was a box office disaster. As Bollywood Hungama reported, the film earned only Rs 12 lakhs in its lifetime. Despite having an interesting premise this film is Priyanka's biggest box office disaster in her illustrious filmography, owing to its lacklusterness. 

Priyanka Chopra's latest work 

On the work front, Priyanka's last film was Hollywood rom-com Love Again. Directed by James C. Strouse. It is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion in key roles. Released in cinemas on May 5, 2023, the movie earned positive reviews and grossed $12.7 million over a $9 million budget. 

