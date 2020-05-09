Priyanka Chopra beats Sunny Leone as most searched Indian celeb

A latest survey has suggested that Indian female celebrities are ruling the roost when it comes to being the most searched. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become the most searched Indian celebrity, even beating Sunny Leone, who was constantly the highest searched celebrity since a few years.

While Priyanka Chopra's search average was 39 lakh, Sunny Leone was searched 31 lakh times between January and April 2020, according to SEMrush study. The two went on to beat Salman Khan and Virat Kohli, who were the highest searched male celebrities at 21 and 20 lakhs respectively.

Katrina Kaif became the third most searched Indian female with 19 lakh, while Hrithik Roshan gained the spot among Indian male celebrities with 13 lakh. Talking about Priyanka being the most searched, Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush, said, "Our research shows that the most searched for Indian celebrity isn’t a man but a woman, namely Priyanka Chopra. Over the three months, the study was conducted, she was sought by almost 20 lakh more people than Salman Khan — the most searched for male celebrity in India."

The other Indian female celebrities who were most searched were - Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. On the other hand, the most searched Indian male celebrities in top 10 were - Rohit Sharma, Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff, Vijay Deverakonda, MS Dhoni, and Mahesh Babu.