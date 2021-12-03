Priyanka Chopra asks people to support Miss India Manasa Varanasi, wishes her 'lots of love and luck'

Priyanka Chopra, former Miss World, has asked people to support Manasa Varanasi, who was crowned Femina Miss India 2020 in February this year, ahead of Miss World 2021 scheduled to be held on 16th December in Puerto Rico. The 'Fashion' star also wished Manasa 'lots of love and luck' for the pageant.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday, Priyanka uploaded a picture of Manasa and wrote, "Lots of love and luck to @manasa5varanasi for the 70th Miss World competition." Manasa is seen wearing a pink dress with a hair bun in the picture. Priyanka also added a message on the picture which said ""Let's all support Manasa Varanasi at the 70 Miss World competition!". She even added Manasa's Facebook page link where people can vote for her.





Born in Hyderabad, Manasa completed her computer science engineering before she chose to become a model. She won the title of Femina Miss India in February 2021 in Mumbai. She will represent India at the 70th edition of the Miss World pageant on 16th December in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Previously, Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000 in London, United Kingdom at the 50th edition of the pageant. In 2000 itself, Lara Dutta and Dia Mirza had won the Miss Universe and Miss Asia Pacific International titles respectively.

There have been six Indian women who have been crowned Miss World till date. Reita Faria was the first in this list in 1966. Next came Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, Priyanka Chopra in 2000 and recently, Manushi Chhilaar in 2017.