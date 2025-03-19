As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Salman Khan will attend the opening ceremony of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Saturday.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India as she is shooting for the much-awaited movie with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The action adventure film is tentatively titled SSMB29 as it's Mahesh Babu's 29th film as the leading hero. The cast and crew are shooting in the town of Koraput in Odisha.

After finishing the shooting schedule in Odisha, Priyanka arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 19. It is reported that actress will now fly to Kolkata to attend the opening ceremong of IPL 2025, which is set to take place on March 22, Saturday, at the iconic stadoum Eden Gardens in the City of Joy.

The first match of IPL 2025, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, will take place between Kolkata Knigh Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Jay Mehta own the Kolkata-based IPL team KKR and the alcoholic beverages company United Spirits own the Bengalure-based IPL company RCB. It is

Shah Rukh and Priyanka were rumoured to be in a relationship when they starred in the two Don films, Don: The Chase Begins Again and Don 2 in 2006 and 2011. However, when Priyanka moved to Hollywood, it was reported that Khan's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar was responsible for Chopra's exit from Bollywood to protect Shah Rukh's marriage with Gauri Khan.

Meanwhile, apart from Priyanka, Salman Khan is also expected to attend the IPL 2025 opening ceremony to promote his upcoming film Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss-directed action thriller is slated to release on Eid 2025 in the last week of March and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sharman Joshi in the leading roles.