Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi to attend Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Delhi for Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement has been making headlines. The duo is reported to get engaged today in Delhi. Earlier, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra will be attending the couple’s engagement in Delhi. The actress has finally arrived for the big day.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Priyanka Chopra at Delhi airport. The actress was seen wearing a brown sweatshirt and matching pajamas along with a black cap and shades. The actress was seen greeting the paps with folded hands. The video’s caption read, “#priyankachopra arrives in Delhi to attend #PrineetiChopraengagement ceremony with #RaghavChaddha.” The actress was seen arriving for cousin sister’s big day without Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Earlier a source told Hindustan Times that it will be a short trip for Priyanka Chopra and said, “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reported to get engaged today (May 13) at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Other than Priyanka Chopra, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, Parineeti's BFF, Sania Mirza, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra are invited to attend the engagement. The engagement is reported to have a pastel theme.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is currently seen in the movie Love Again which released on May 12. The actress is seen romancing Sam Heughan in the romantic-comedy-drama American film helmed by James C. Strouse. Nick Jonas also has a special cameo in the movie. Other than this, the actress will be next seen in the movie Heads of State wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena.

