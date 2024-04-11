Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

OJ Simpson, ex-NFL star, dies at 76 after battle with cancer

PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Gangwar vs Anis Khan in key contest

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Salman Khan and father Salim Khan greet fans outside their home on Eid 2024

PV Sindhu crashes out of pre-quarters of Badminton Asia Championships after losing to China's Han Yue

Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency, UP: Jitin Prasada vs Bhagwat Gangwar vs Anis Khan in key contest

Foods that help prevent acid reflux and heart burn

Benefits of AHA, BHA face serum 

8 fruits with low sugar content for diabetes patients

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Eid 2024: Crescent Moon Sighted In Saudi Arabia, Dubai, UAE, Qatar, Eid In India On...

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi CM Goes To Supreme Court Amid Setback From HC | Liquor Policy Case

Sandeshkhali Row: Calcutta HC Orders Court-Monitored CBI Probe Into Sexual Assault Case | Bengal

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

Watch: Cops lathicharge fans gathered outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments for Eid-al-Fitr, video goes viral

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets sea of crowd outside Mannat on Eid 2024, thanks fans for making his day special

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Enough is enough': Priyamani reacts to term pan-India, says 'Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan also...' | Exclusive

Priyamani shared her views on the term pan-India, and emphasised that it's high time artistes and technicians should be called Indian actors and Indian technicians.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 08:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Image source: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actress Priyamani reacts to the term 'pan-India', and shares her views on the word being used to address talents from south working in Bollywood. Priyamani has predominantly worked in the south and headlined several award-winning blockbusters such as Paruthiveeran, Chaarulatha, Pellaina Kothalo, and other films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages. 

While promoting her new film Maidaan, Priyamani shares her views on the concept of pan-India. Asks her if she likes the term, pan-India, and she says, "Initially aacha laga hoga sunne mein, but it's high time we should start calling Indian actors. At the end of the day, we all are Indian actors. I don't know who coined the term 'pan-India'. 

Priyamani agrees that actors have been identified by their contributions in different languages. "Yes, we have been segregated by our respective languages. Even though our films have been dubbed, but we were known by our language. But now, all the technicians and artistes are getting work in all the industries. I think we should all call Indian actors and technicians. Enough is enough." 

The actress who has done impressive work in Hindi, naming Raavan, Jawan, Article 370, takes examples of veteran Bollywood superstars who hail from the south. Priyamani asserts, "At that time no body was called pan-India star, be it Sridevi ma'am,  or Jaya Prada ma'am, Rekha ji. They created a mark for themselves in Bollywood. Rajini (Rajinikanth) sir, Kamal (Hassan) sir have done so many films here. They were never called pan-Indian actors at that time. Why are we called pan-India actors? I think we just need to be called actors." 
About Maidaan. 

Read: Maidaan review: Amit Sharma scores a winner with Bollywood's best sports drama in years, Ajay Devgn shines yet again

Helmed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan is the story of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim (played by Ajay Devgn), and his team XI. Apart from Priyamani the movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Rudranil Ghosh, Chaitnya Sharma, and Davinder Gill in key roles. The movie was released on April 10 with positive reviews from critics and audiences. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Nayanthara reveals why she chose to make Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: ‘I was pretty sure…’

Airfares jump 20-25% amid Vistara crisis on key routes due to high travel demand

Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss' Sikandar for Eid 2025: 'Iss Eid Bade Miyan Chote Miyan aur Maidaan..'

Meet man who cleared medical exam at 16, cracked UPSC exam at 22, quit IAS job due to...

India's highest paid actor, set to earn over Rs 300 crore for one film, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Salman, SRK, Akshay

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement