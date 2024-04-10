Priyamani comments on why south actresses are selective in working in Bollywood: 'Just because it's a Hindi film...'

Priyamani comments on why she and other female superstars are not that keen to work in Bollywood.

Actress Priyamani opens up about being choosy with her Bollywood projects and also comments on why other star actresses of the south aren't that keen to work in Hindi films. Priyamani, who was best remembered for her song in Chennai Express (2013), has amazed audiences with her recent works, including, The Family Man, Jawan, and Article 370. However, the actress made her debut with Raavan (2010). She was also seen with Suriya in Rakht Charitra 2 (2010). Since both were commercial failures, her impressive performance was ignored.

Priyamani will now be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, playing the role of Syed Abdul Rahim's wife Saira who provides emotional support to Syed (Ajay Devgn) when he needs the most. While promoting the film, the actress joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, and talks about being selective in Hindi. The actress says, "There are being offers that are coming my way, but main apna time le ke kar rahi hoon. Just because it's a Hindi film, I don't want to do it. If something convincing enough comes my way, I will definitely do it."

Bollywood has seen several lady superstars hailing from the south. Rekha, Hema Malini, Jaya Prada, and Sridevi are a few names of talents who charmed the filmgoers with their beauty and ruled Bollywood with their impressive acting chops.

However, in the last few years, we have seen that many female stars from the south have not ventured fully into Bollywood. Samatha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Raj and DK's show Citadel. Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut with Jawan and has announced her next Hindi project.

Asks Priyamani if she thinks the actresses from the region are not keen to venture out, she says, "Jaha tak humara sawaal we're more than happy to venture out into other languages, and I think a lot of girls are doing significantly very good work in Hindi also. I think they also know what they say yes to. Just because it's Bollywood, they don't want to sign anything."

The National Award-winning actress continues, "I know a Hindi project means a wider range and reach of audience. All that is there. But apart from that, I think the girls also want something significant project to be a part of. To show in their filmography that I've been a part of this film or this series. So they're also waiting for the right thing to come their way, so that's okay. Even if it takes time, no problem, but I don't think ek aisa gap aa raha hai. All the artistes and technicians from the south, be it male or female, they're getting work here." Priyamani's Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and paid previews of the film start on April 10.