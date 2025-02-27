Priyamani and Mustafa Raj got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in Bengaluru in 2017. On the work front, Priyamani was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Officer on Duty. She will now be seen in Jana Nayagan, which will also star Vijay in the lead.

Priyamani, who worked opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, had an interfaith marriage with Mustafa Raj in 2017. Recently, Priyamani revealed how she was brutally trolled after her marriage was subject to a ton of negativity. Priyamani shared how all these things affected her mental health because while some called her marriage ‘love jihad’, others went on to say that Priyamani and Mustafa Raj's children would become terrorists in the future.

In an interview with Filmfare, Priyamani said, "When I announced my engagement, I just wanted to share this happy moment with people whom I honestly believed genuinely cared for me. However, I don’t know for what rhyme or reason, unnecessary hate started pouring in, and the love jihad accusations followed. They even went to the extent of saying that, when we have kids tomorrow, they would join ISIS."

The actress further added, "I understand that since I belong to the media and the film industry, you can say what you want. But why do you want to attack somebody who is not at all (a part of these things)? You don’t even know who that person is. It took a toll on me for 2-3 days because I kept getting a lot of messages. Even now, if I post something with him, nine out of ten comments will be about our religion or caste."

For the unversed, Priyamani and Mustafa Raj got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in Bengaluru in 2017. On the work front, Priyamani was last seen in the Malayalam thriller Officer on Duty. She will now be seen in Jana Nayagan, which will also star Vijay in the lead.

READ | Michelle Trachtenberg, Gossip Girl and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, found dead at 39 in her New York city apartment