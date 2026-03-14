Priyadarshan shares why Bollywood lags behind Malayalam cinema: 'Directors, writers don't have much liberty in Hindi cinema'

Priyadarshan is making comeback to Hindi cinema with the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, and late Asrani in his last screen appearance. The much-awaited film releases in cinemas on April 10.

With more than 45 Malayalam and some 25 Hindi films, many of them comedies, under his belt, Priyadarshan says he is "almost exhausted because nothing more is left". And given his unique perspective on the two major film industries, the Hera Pheri director can also see the fundamental differences between the two. While Bollywood films can suffer from sameness with directors and writers forced to stick to whatever format that has proved successful, Malayalam cinema is story centric.

"Hindi cinema has one habit which has been there for years -- from those days (where stories were) about brothers (getting) separated and would reunite years later. In Hindi, if one film works, everybody wants to make that kind of cinema and when people get fed up with those things, somebody makes another break (with a new story). Then everyone goes behind that kind of cinema," Priyadarshan told PTI.

"They have to listen to the ideas of many people, the producer, the actor, everybody interferes mostly. So the directors and writers (in Hindi cinema) are forced, their hands are tied, they have to make what others want, this is the situation," he added. The main issue with Malayalam cinema is quite different. Filmmakers don't have budgets. "I always say this -- we have shoestring budgets and our immediate competitor is Steven Spielberg. We don't have money, so what we do is we believe in content," he said.

The director, known for memorable comedies such as Hulchul, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, and Chup Chup Ke in Bollywood, is now looking forward to his latest Hindi film, the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla. It reunites Priyadarshan with some of his favourite stars, including Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and late Asrani in his last screen appearance. It's the first Hindi film since the 2021 comedy Hungama 2 for the prolific filmmaker, who has also directed several Tamil films.

"When one is working in multiple languages such gaps are natural... And I was not getting the right script to start again here, so suddenly when this came, I was very happy and, my two most favourite actors -- Akshay and Tabu -- are back in the film," he said. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Bhooth Bangla releases in cinemas on April 10.

Priyadarshan has been one of the most successful comedic directors in Hindi cinema in the past three decades and is the first to admit that it is the most challenging genre to tackle. "It is easy to make someone cry or feel sad but most difficult to make someone laugh and they should laugh from the heart because there is a child in every human being's mind. You have to bring out that child and make them laugh," he said. "I basically don't believe in these double meaning comedies and all because a family should be able to sit together without embarrassment and watch films, so that's the way I make my films mostly. It is most difficult to make comedies and creating new situations, I think I'm almost exhausted, because nothing more is left," the director concluded.

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