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Priyadarshan says Hera Pheri made his life ‘miserable’, admits he hates making comedies

Known for directing iconic comedies like Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan has revealed that he actually dislikes shooting comedy films and prefers making serious cinema.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 02, 2026, 08:54 AM IST

Priyadarshan says Hera Pheri made his life ‘miserable’, admits he hates making comedies
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Priyadarshan is one of Bollywood's most popular comedy filmmakers, with films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and several others becoming closely associated with his name. However, the director has now made a surprising revelation: he does not enjoy making comedies.

In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times ahead of the release of his new film Haiwaan, Priyadarshan spoke about being typecast as a comedy director and explained why he wanted to return to serious films.

‘Hera Pheri made my life miserable’

Priyadarshan began his Bollywood journey with the drama Muskurahat. Films like Gardish and Virasat later established him as a filmmaker in Hindi cinema.

However, it was Hera Pheri in 2000 that completely changed his image.

“I started with serious films. Gardish worked for me, Virasat worked for me. Then Hera Pheri made my life miserable. After that, it was just comedy, comedy, and comedy. To be honest, I hate shooting comedies,” admits the filmmaker.

Following the success of Hera Pheri, Priyadarshan went on to direct several comedy films and became one of the most recognised names in the genre.

16 out of 20 films were comedies

Between 2001 and 2021, Priyadarshan directed 20 Hindi films, of which 16 were comedies. Even Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Billu, which were not strictly comedy films, featured significant humour. His return to Hindi cinema with Bhooth Bangla earlier this year was also a horror-comedy.

With Haiwaan, however, Priyadarshan is moving away from the genre that defined much of his Bollywood career.

Why Priyadarshan does not want a ‘signature’

The filmmaker said he prefers humour that emerges naturally from situations instead of forced jokes, gags or separate comedy tracks. “Now, I have realised I can shoot films with humour and stories that have humour, instead of just joke after joke. I try situational humour. I don’t put gags and comedy tracks. Even in comedies, I believe all my characters are serious, but people find what happens to them humorous. I don’t like actors making faces. This is the only way I know. But still, I don’t like making comedies. When you make so many films in the same genre, you need a change. A lot of directors have a signature. But I don’t want that. That’s why I tried Haiwaan, because I really enjoy making serious films.”

Priyadarshan said he does not want to be limited to one particular filmmaking style or genre. With Haiwaan, the director is now returning to the kind of serious storytelling he says he enjoys the most.

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