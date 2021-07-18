Priyadarshan says he doesn’t make films for ‘intelligent people’, says ‘writing comedy is not easy’

Priyadarshan, has spoken about his comedies and what he keeps in mind when he films them. He claims he never make them for 'intelligent people.'

In an interview with a news agency he said,

"I never make comedy films for intelligent people. I make it for people who have a child inside them. Writing comedy is not easy. You have to keep in mind to not repeat what you have done before. The technique is the same, plot changes. That's how I navigate. It is difficult but once you crack it, you feel good about it," he added.

Talking further about his brand of comedy movies, he said, "I have done films of different languages in genres and I have realised people are the same when it comes to humour. So I don't fear the pressure to make people laugh."

"I thought it was the right time to come back to Hindi films because I found there is a scarcity of humorous films. This is my genre, what I am accepted by the Hindi film fraternity and the audience."

He also talked about Paresh Rawal, the filmmaker said , "Paresh fit the part so well. Even when I was writing, I was thinking of Baburao. I thought of a different kind of Baburao this time, who constantly doubts his beautiful, young wife. He misunderstands and makes situations complicated”

Priyadarshan is known for hit comedies such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’, ‘Hungama’, ‘Garam Masala’ and a few more.

He is returning to Hindi films after a long break. His next release will be ‘Hungama’ 2, starring Shilpa Shetty and Paresh Rawal with Meezaan Jaffery.