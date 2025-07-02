Priyadarshan opens up on Paresh Rawal's return to Hera Pheri 3: 'Somebody is saying so...'

Hera Pheri 4 director Priyadarshan, who is close to all three actors, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, spoke up after staying quiet for a long time

Fans were upset when Paresh Rawal suddenly walked out of Hera Pheri 3. Rumours started flying, some said it was about money, while others blamed creative fights. Things got so serious that Akshay Kumar was said to be planning to sue Paresh for ₹25 crore for damaging the project.

Now, everything seems fine again. Paresh has said he’s back in the movie, and fans are thrilled.

Director Priyadarshan Breaks His Silence

Director Priyadarshan, who is close to all three actors, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, spoke up after staying quiet for a long time. He told HT City, “I live in South India. I’ll shoot the film once it’s confirmed. I’ve only promised to do this film for Akshay.”

No Politics, Just Friendship

Priyadarshan said he didn’t want to be part of any drama. “I don’t get involved in film politics,” he explained. “Yes, there were issues between the three actors, but they’ve sorted everything out themselves. I stayed out of it completely.”

Who Solved the Fight?

There were rumours that producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s brother, Sajid, helped solve the problems. But Priyadarshan disagrees. He said, “The actors, Akshay, Paresh, and Suniel, spoke to each other and decided to do the movie again. No one else was involved.”

What’s Next for Hera Pheri 3?

Right now, Priyadarshan is finishing two other films, Bhooth Bangla and another movie with Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. He said, “I’ll probably begin Hera Pheri 3 next year.”