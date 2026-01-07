Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul, reveals actor called him after...: 'It has pained me'

Director Priyadarshan has finally broken the silence on Arshad Warsi's statement about Hulchul, and admitted that he's shocked by the actor's recent take on their hit film.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has finally broken the silence on Arshad Warsi's recent distasteful remark about their hit film Hulchul, calling it a 'bad experience' in the Lallantop podcast. Priyadarshan, who is currently busy with post-production of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan, has openly expressed his discontent about the actor and called out his remark about the 2005 hit comedy, starring Akshaye Khanna and Kareena Kapoor. In an interview with Mid-day, the Hera Pheri director confessed that he's 'shocked and hurt' by Arshad's thoughts on their collaboration. While giving the benefit of the doubt, Priyadarshan reacted to Warsi's claims of being tricked into playing a larger role in Hulchul, and said, "I was very upset (when I read what he said). I could be wrong, and maybe it has been misinterpreted, but if he has (complained), I am shocked.”

Priyadarshan revealed Arshad Warsi called him after Hulchul's success

The Hungama director further revealed that after Hulchul became a hit, Arshad called him, and he sounded different from what he's expressing lately. "After the release, he called and told me, ‘Priyan sir, I never thought that I would get this kind of appreciation.’ Hulchul was a big hit, but Arshad said it was a flop film. That has pained me; why would he say that when it was one of my hit films?" He concluded, "People loved and appreciated his performance in Hulchul. I am very upset and deeply hurt by these accusations from Arshad. He had no reason to complain."

About Hulchul

For the unversed, in Hulchul, Arshad played the role of Lucky Bhalla, Akshaye's best friend, who had the funniest moments in the movie. Apart from Arshad, the movie also starred an ensemble cast of Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arbaaz Khan, and Shakti Kapoor in the leads. The film was commercially successful, minting over Rs 31 crore nett in India.