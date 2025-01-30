Fans' prayers have been answered as Priyadarshan is returning to direct the much-awaited, third instalment of Hera Pheri, and this could be the best gift for every fan of the iconic comedy franchise.

Director Priyadarshan has given the best return gift on his 68th birthday. On this special occasion, the director confirmed directing the much-delayed, much-awaited film, Hera Pheri 3 with the OG cast- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty.

It all started when Akshay Kumar wished his director on X (formerly Twitter), and tweeted, "Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! @priyadarshandir."

Priyadarshan, who's currently shooting Bhoot Bungla with Akki, dropped the major announcement with his reply. He wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3, Are you ready @akshaykumar, @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal?"

Akshay echoed what fans of Hera Pheri would say to this news. He shared a GIF of his Welcome scene "Miracle Miracle", and further wrote, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri. @SirPareshRawal, @SunielVShetty, @priyadarshandir."

As soon as Akki and Priyadarshan confirmed the news, the fans of the franchise went berserk, and called it the 'best news'. A netizen wrote, "OMG!!! Hera Phera 3 is finally happening, the iconic trio is back." Another netizen wrote, "Ohhh bhaisahab." One of the netizens wrote, "I could have a heart attack right now. There was so much happiness and excitement for one day. Is this a dream? I can't believe it. Even if it is, let's not wake up. Now let the festival begin for all the Akkians. Our original gang is spinning, rip all the records. Thank u."

About Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 has been among the most-awaited films, and the project has undergone several internal changes. Earlier, Akshay Kumar opted out of the project. There was news that Kartik Aaryan would replace him. Later, Akki confirmed joining the OG cast, but Farhad Samji was announced as the director and it met with highly negative reactions from the franchise fans.

With Hera Pheri 3, Priyadarshan will return to the franchise after the first film. The OG film was directed by Priyadarshan, and it was average at the box office. The second instalment of the film, Phir Hera Pheri (2006) was directed by the late Neeraj Vora, and it was a blockbuster. If Priyadarshan will return for Hera Pheri 3, records are surely meant to be broken. A good script with nostalgia will surely set the box office on fire.