Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'

The hook line of Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge song in Bhooth Bangla features an expression similar to Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor, a song in Satyajait Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. Helmed by Priyadarshan and headlined by Akshay Kumar, the horror comedy releases from 9 pm on April 16.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan on Monday dismissed rumours that he borrowed the lines of a song in Bhooth Bangla from a song in Satyajit Ray's 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. The hook line of the film's Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge song features an expression similar to Bhuter Raja Dilo Bor, a song in Ray's film.

The director pointed out that repetition is not uncommon in the industry. "I have huge respect for him because he's one of the masters from whom I learned cinema. The word you are telling is 'bhoot' - 'yahan bhoot wahan bhoot'. There are hundreds of movies that have used the word 'deewana' in Indian cinema. Does that mean the first person who used the word 'deewana' has the right to use? So, it's only a word. The tune has nothing to do with that song. It has nothing to do," Priyadarshan said.

Known for cult films such as Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hungama, Priyadarshan said he considers Satyajit Ray as the god of Indian cinema. "The lyricist has written those (words) and that is why we were so confident. There's nothing wrong in it because our film is Bhooth Bangla. You should also understand there is a film called Bhoot Bangla before, which is with Mehmood and R D Burman. So naturally that title is repeated now. These things get repeated. Of course, as I've already told you, I respect Satyajit Ray like God of Indian cinema," he added.

The horror comedy is headlined by Akshay Kumar and also features Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar and Rajesh Sharma. Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla is slated to release in theatres on April 17. The paid previews begin in theatres 9 pm onwards on April 16.

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