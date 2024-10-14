This actress, who was killed by Dev Anand's family in 2000, lived her final years in fear.

Priya Rajvansh, originally named Vera Sunder Singh, was born on December 30, 1936. She was an Indian actress known for her performances in Hindi films like Heer Raanjha (1970) and Hanste Zakhm (1973). Although she appeared in only a few films throughout her career, she made a significant impact in the industry.

Unfortunately, she was killed by the family members of her partner at her bungalow in 2000.

Let's take a look at her life:

Early life

Priya Rajvansh, born as Veera Sunder Singh in Shimla, was the daughter of Sunder Singh who worked as a Conservator in the Forest Department. She grew up with her brothers, Kamaljit (Gulu) and Padamjit Singh. Priya attended Auckland House, where she was the school captain, and later went to the Convent of Jesus and Mary in Shimla. She completed her intermediate studies at St. Bede's College in 1953 and then joined Bhargava Municipal College, where she performed in several English plays at the famous Gaiety Theatre in Shimla.

After her father took a UN assignment, she moved to London to study at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Career

At 22, while studying in London, Priya Rajvansh's photograph caught the attention of filmmaker Thakur Ranveer Singh, who introduced her to Chetan Anand (Dev Anand's brother) in 1962. She was cast in the hit film Haqeeqat (1964), which is considered one of the best Indian war films. Priya developed a relationship with Chetan Anand, and she became involved in all aspects of his films. Despite her talent, her English accent didn't resonate well with Indian audiences.

Her notable films include Heer Raanjha (1970) with Raaj Kumar and Hanste Zakhm (1973), regarded as her best work. Other significant roles were in Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973) and Kudrat (1981) alongside Rajesh Khanna. Her last film, Haathon Ki Lakeeren, was released in 1985, marking the end of her film career.

Personal life and affair

Priya Rajvansh lived with Chetan Anand in Kalumal Estate and later moved to a larger house in Mangal Kiran. After Chetan died in 1997, she got part of his property.

Murdered

In her last years, Priya lived in fear and anxiety. Her handwritten notes and a letter to Vijay Anand revealed her worries. Sadly, she was murdered in her home in 2000 due to a property dispute. Ketan and Vivek Anand were arrested for the crime, along with two others, and they received life sentences in 2002.

