'Privileged and lucky to get them together': Kabir Khan on working with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in '83

Filmmaker Kabir Khan, for the first time, worked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in '83. The film is a biographical sports drama based on Indian Cricket Team's first win at the World Cup in the year 1983. The film has Ranveer playing the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and Deepika will be seen as his onscreen wife Romi Dev. The shoot for the film was extensively done in London.

During an interaction with ETimes, Kabir spoke at length about '83 stating, "It is a very exciting project for me because you know it’s an unbelievable story of the underdog. We all know the story of Kapil Dev and his devils. Ranveer has put in a lot of effort and it’s visible in the photographs that we released. I think more importantly we had a blast shooting it."

Khan further shared, "I always believe that the journey is as important as what happens to a film at the box office. I truly believe that if the journey is good, it always reflects in the goodwill about the film and it reflects on the screen. So, I am excited about bringing it out and showing it to the world."

On being quizzed about working with Deepika and Ranveer together, Kabir replied, "They are both gifted actors who bring incredible hard work to the table. Having both of them together in a film is a dream for every filmmaker. So, I’m privileged and lucky to get them together."

'83 is slated to release on April 10, 2020.