Prithviraj trailer: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt starrer promises action-packed epic

Prithviraj Trailer/YouTube stills

The trailer of one of the most awaited Hindi films this year - Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan was released on Monday, May 9 amid much fanfare. The period war drama marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar who will be seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita.

Based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, the film explores the life of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad Ghori.



From the trailer, it seems that the period action war drama will be an unforgettable experience for the audience. The 2 minutes and 53-second video is packed with breathtaking visuals and action-packed scenes with an exhilarating score composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Sharing the trailer on his social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, "शौर्य और वीरता की अमर कहानी… यह है कहानी सम्राट पृथ्वीराज चौहान की । Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

Apart from Akshay and Manusha, the film stars Sanjay Dutt as Kaka Kanha, Sonu Sood as Chand Bardai, Ashutosh Rana as Jayachandra, and Manav Vij as Muhammad Ghori.

Initially scheduled to release on November 13, 2020, coinciding with Diwali, the film's release was pushed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date was later announced as January 21, 2022, but it got postponed again due to the Omicron variant. Prithviraj will finally be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on June 3 worldwide.



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Prithviraj is being directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who directed the biggest television epic Chanakya, based on the life and times of the most influential political strategist of India and the multiple award-winning Pinjar.