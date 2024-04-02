Twitter
Bollywood

Prithviraj Sukumaran wanted to say no to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan but was convinced for it on Salaar sets by...

Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about how his Salaar director Prashant Neel convinced him to be a part of the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 02, 2024, 05:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on 10th April 2024. According to the makers, the movie is going to give the audiences an experience of a lifetime and take action to a new level and set the bar high.

The movie has been the talk of the town since the day of its announcement and has one of the best ensemble casts, with foot-tapping music to jaw-dropping stunts the movie is already a blockbuster.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran opens up about how his Salaar director Prashant Neel convinced him to be a part of the action entertainer. The actor shares, "I was caught bang in the middle of 'Salaar' and also another film I'm doing. Also, I am a part-time filmmaker so I know how difficult it is to do a cast-heavy film like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, With Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, so many people's availability and dates have to sync with each other. Then I told Ali I didn't want to come into this and then completely spoil the whole plan. I loved the narration. The very first narration just blew me over. I immediately switched off and told my wife and my manager that we had to make this film happen. But it just seemed like it was not going to happen."

He continued, "You won't believe I was shooting for Salaar's climax. I remember this because I was completely drenched in blood and was talking about 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with director Prashant Neel. I was talking about the film for 10-15 minutes and then Prashant turned around and said, 'If you let this film go, you will be very sad' and I was like, 'Probably'. And then that night something happened that moved another film of mine a little bit. Then Ali really adjusted and moved around a few things for me. He got me to travel two and a half days to Glendale in Scotland to shoot for four hours and then two and a half days back to my location in Manali. So that is how particular Ali was."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar. The film is slated to release on 10th April 2024 starring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

