Prithviraj Samrat director quashes rumours of blaming Akshay Kumar for film's failure

Credit: File photo

Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar’s film Samrat Prithviraj, made on a budget of Rs 300 crore, is one of the biggest flops of the year. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film only managed to earn around Rs 100 crore.

A few days ago, a media report claimed that the director Chandraprakash Dwivedi blamed Akshay Kumar for the film's failure. As per the report, the director stated, “He (Akshay) wouldn’t listen. The film required a dedicated concentration. He wouldn’t even grow a real moustache, as he was doing other projects simultaneously. When playing someone so historically important, why couldn’t he have done just this one project, and given his best to it?”

In a new interview, the director quashed the rumours. While speaking to ETimes, Chandraprakash Dwivedi said that he and Akshay have come closer in the last four years. While talking about Akshay, the director mentioned, “He is more than an actor - a friend, a well-wisher, a guardian. He is younger to me but behaves like a guardian. I never blamed him for the failure of the film. Why should I? If he wouldn't have been there, the film would never have been made. If anybody is responsible for the failure of 'Samrat Prithviraj', it is me. I don't understand my audience.”

Read- Hera Pheri 3: Producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirms film with OG star cast Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

He stated that whatever the earlier report claimed is not what he ever said. While speaking to Film Companion, Chandraprakash Dwivedi had earlier stated, “see, it’s not like you don’t have the right to reject an actor but he’s been working for 30 years so you know his capabilities. Akshay Kumar has done the role to the best of his potential. He is not the first actor whose performance the audience hasn’t liked but to boycott him for his acting as Prithviraj makes no sense; boycotting his film due to things he has done in the past, such as promoting paan masala or saying that one shouldn’t give Lord Shiva milk, makes no sense because these matters have nothing to do with the movie at all.”