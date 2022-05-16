Prithviraj: Not Akshay Kumar but this actor was original choice for titular character

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar is all set to bring the valour of great emperor-warrior Prithviraj Chauhan on-screen with Prithviraj. The epic drama is all set to release in cinemas on June 3, and it is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi. Since the trailer of the film is out, many netizens have expressed their discontent over Akshay's selection for the titular character.

Now in the latest update, we got to know that Akshay wasn't the first choice for the character, and Sunny Deol was supposed to play the character. As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, director Diwedi and Deol were in the talks for the film, while they were shooting Mohalla Assi.

A source quoted to Hungama said, that Sunny Deol was Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s first choice for the role of Prithviraj Chauhan when they were shooting Mohalla Assi in Varanasi five years ago, Dwivedi and Deol had long discussions on Prithviraj. The source further added that In their discussions, Dwivedi and Deol covered a lot of topics about the film and the character, from what the final look and feel should be to the character’s dialect and mannerisms. The source even asserted that the duo had even discussed the look and voice quality of the character.

As per the report, the casting underwent a heavy change when the film went to the production stage and Yash Raj Films stepped into the scene. The source continued, "With Yash Raj Films entering the picture, things changed. As per the YRF mandate, they wanted a more saleable hero than Sunny Deol, who also comes with a proven record of accomplishment. It was this decision that ultimately led to Deol being replaced.” Apart from Akshay, Prithviraj stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and debutant Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles. The film will clash with Mahesh Babu's pan-India actioner Major.