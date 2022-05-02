‘Prithviraj is my dream project’, says director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi

File Photo

Fans of Akshay Kumar are anticipating the release of his historic flick Prithviraj. Since the actor's first glimpse as Prithviraj was released, there has been a lot of buzz. Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, a prominent filmmaker and historian, is directing Prithvira. The director says that he had been living with this story for 18 years before deciding to turn it into a movie with Aditya Chopra.



Chandraprakash reveals, “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times.”

He adds, “I read many books on his life to ensure that we are doing justice to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in our film. Today, I’m deeply satisfied as a writer and film-maker that I took this time before I could realise my dream. There is no Samrat like Prithviraj in our history and I hope our film is a fitting tribute to his valour and magnanimous way of life.”

For the unversed, Akshay was the latest Bollywood star to endorse a tobacco company’s products. It's a brand that sells both tobacco and non-tobacco items. Fans were not pleased with his decision.



He then apologised to his fans with a note on Instagram, he wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”



Meanwhile, Akshay has a long list of upcoming films. He recently announced another new film with Radhika Madan, despite having a full slate of films for the next two years. Selfiee, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, OMG 2 – Oh My God!, and Prithviraj are just a few of the superstar's flicks.