Sonu Sood has wittiest response for fan asking him to sponsor his wedding

Sonu Sood's Twitter account is filled with people from all across India asking for his help in sponsoring medicines, their fees, house rent, and many other things. Sonu tries his best to be of assistance to anyone who asks for his help.

On Monday, a fan made a peculiar request and asked Sonu if he would sponsor their wedding. "Sir aap shaadi karwa denge kya (Sir, would you get me married)?" the fan asked. Responding to the tweet Sonu said, "Kyun nahin.. shaadi ke liye mantra bhi padh dunga! Buss ladki dhoodne ka kasht aap kar le (Why not? Will read the matras at the wedding as well. Just take the trouble of finding a girl.)"

Earlier, Sonu had come forward to support the family of a 45-year-old man, who lost his life due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst. To help the family of the deceased, which included his wife and four daughters aged 14, 11, eight, and two, Sonu had extended a helping hand. His team had reached out to the family and the actor then decided to adopt and support the family to fulfill their needs. Sonu is also helping the daughters receive education and then get married.

The 'Prithviraj' actor was dubbed a national hero by many in 2020 after he helped thousands of people reach their homes during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sonu was also presented with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). After receiving the honour, Sonu had said in a statement, "This is a rare honour. UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done, in my own humble way, for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good."