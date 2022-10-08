Pritam talks about working with late singer KK, says 'he could sing exactly as I would ask'

KK-Pritam/Twitter

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK, one of the finest and most versatile singers in Indian cinema, passed away on May 31, 2022, due to a cardiac arrest that he suffered after he performed at a concert in Kolkata. His untimely death at 53 jolted not just the film industry but the entire nation.

KK was known for his collaboration with Pritam as the music director and singer duo gave brilliant songs such as Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai from Gangster, Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai from Woh Lamhe, Zara Sa from Jannar, O Meri Jaan from Life In A Metro, and Tu Jo Mila from Bajrangi Bhaijaan among others. Now, in a recent interview, Pritam discussed his association with the late singer and said that his death was 'very shocking'.

Talking to Scroll.in, Pritam said, "His death happened too suddenly and it was very shocking. We both had bands in college, grew up listening to the same kind of music, and I automatically cast him in most of my songs which would be in that soft-rock, ballad space. I knew him from our advertising days, so I knew what songs suited him the best. And he could sing exactly as I would ask. Like in Labon Ko from Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he brings a tinge of Atif Aslam into the tune. Sometimes, I would ask him to sing with a Gurdas Mann plug-in or a Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan plug-in."



For the unversed, KK is now survived by his wife Jyothy, who was the singer’s childhood sweetheart, and two children Nakul Krishna Kunnath and daughter Taamara Kunnath, who both are music composers and producers.

Speaking about Pritam, he has delivered two brilliant soundtracks this year in the form of Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra. His upcoming albums include Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Shehzada.