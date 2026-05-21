Pritam breaks silence on plagiarism allegations over Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa: 'You are my unpaid PR'

Some netizens have claimed that the latest Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa has been lifted from a 1993 Italian track Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Here's how Pritam has reacted to these allegations. The upcoming romantic comedy features Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles.

Music composer Pritam has refuted allegations of plagiarism surrounding Mashooqa, a song from his upcoming film Cocktail 2, after social media users claimed its tune was lifted from a 1993 Italian track. The controversy erupted after a Reddit user shared a comparison video placing Mashooqa alongside Se So Arrubate A Nonna, a Neapolitan song by Italian duo Bibi and Coco from their 1993 album Le Origini Vol. 2. Many users claimed the two tunes sounded nearly identical.

Pritam calls his critics "self-appointed music detectives"

Pritam responded to critics in a post on his Instagram stories, calling them his "unpaid PR team". "Every single one of my song releases comes with a set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same 'inspired by' thesis. Boss, at this point, you are my unpaid PR team.. I just want to say guys, NOT NICE," he wrote.

Mashooqa is the second song released by Cocktail 2 makers after Jab Talak

The online debate also saw several users revisiting older plagiarism allegations against the composer. Filmed on Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Mashooqa has been composed by Pritam with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. It is sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Mahmood, and Ruaa Kayy, with the Italian portions written and performed by singer Mahmood. Mashooqa is the second song to be released from the much-anticipated film after Jab Talak, which was sung by Arijit Singh and Akasa, written by Amitabh, and composed by Pritam.

About Cocktail and Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2, which also features Rashmika Mandanna in the leading role, will hit theatres on June 19. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films and Luv Films. It is the spiritual sequel to Adajania's 2012 romantic comedy Cocktail starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. The first part's soundtrack was also composed by Pritam and had chartbuster songs including Tumhi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi, Yaariyan, Tera Naam Japdi Phiran, Luttna, and Main Sharaabi.

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