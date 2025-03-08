A section of social media users recently accused the BLACKPINK member Jennie of plagiarism after her song Like Jennie sounded similar to that of Rani's Intro Theme, which introduced Alia Bhatt's character Rani, in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Music composer Pritam has come out in support of BLACKPINK member Jennie, whose latest track Like Jennie has been receiving backlash due to its similarities with the music of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A section of social media users recently accused the Korean singer of plagiarism after her song Like Jennie sounded similar to that of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's title anthem, Rani's Intro Theme, which introduced Alia Bhatt's character Rani, in the movie.

Pritam, who composed the music for the 2023 film also starring Ranveer Singh, shared a lengthy note on his Instagram handle on Friday and said that some similarities tend to happen in music. He noted that even the name of the artist and Bhatt's character in the film sound similar. "Rani and Jennie are names that rhyme, so a similar flow in one phrase doesn’t make it a copy. In music, minor similarities are bound to happen—whether through rhymes, phrasing, or even within the same genre," he wrote.

He further added, "Instead of focusing on tiny details, it’s important to see the bigger picture. In today’s interconnected world, where artists share the same platforms, no one is deliberately trying to copy someone else’s work. Creating a song takes immense effort, and if an artist truly resonates with an idea, they can simply collaborate."

The 53-year-old composer, whose credits include blockbuster songs such as Kesariya, Tum Se Hi, Badtameez Dil, Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai, and Channa Mereya among others, also said that coincidences tend to happen in creative process. "Music is about creativity, unique artistic perspective, influence, and sometimes pure coincidence - especially when arists exit on the same creative wavelength. Rather than tearing artist down, celebrating their work makes far more sense. Wishing Jennie all the best for her new album", he concluded. Like Jennie is a track from Jennie's latest album Ruby, that comprises 15 songs in total.

Pritam's soundtrack for Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani was highly appreciated with songs such as Tum Kya Mile, Dhindhora Baaje Re, Ve Kamleya, and What Jhumka becoming chartbusters. The Karan Johar film also starred Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, and Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles.