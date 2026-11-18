A troupe of dancers in traditional attire performed to popular tracks such as Say Shava Shava and Bole Chudiyan from Karan Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while its title track played in the background as Prince Williams visited the Dharma Productions office.

Prince William got a glimpse of Bollywood's song, dance and warm hospitality on Wednesday, when he visited Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in Mumbai to experience the flavour of the Indian film industry. The heir to the British throne spent nearly 45 minutes at the production house's office in Andheri, where Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta welcomed him.

A troupe of dancers in traditional attire performed to popular tracks such as Say Shava Shava and Bole Chudiyan from Johar's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, while its title track played in the background. Several scenes and songs from the family drama were shot in London and across the UK. Guests were served a spread of delicacies, and a wall adorned with trophies formed the backdrop.





Prince William and Princess Catherine aka Kate Middleton are on a three-day visit to India. The royal couple arrived in Mumbai on November 16, and their first day included playing gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar and riding the Mumbai Metro. On their second day, William and Kate attended the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize, the environmental initiative founded by William. The couple are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening India-UK ties.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently seen hosting Koffee With Karan 9, the last season of his celebrity chat show. The show premiered on JioHotstar on October 14 with its weekly episodes dropping each Wednesday. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in the fourth episode of the season. Till now, the othe guests to grace the Koffee couch in its last season include Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kiara Advani.

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